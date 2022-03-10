Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 11,699 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

