Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 7,271 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atkore by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 945,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after purchasing an additional 420,373 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Atkore by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 694,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,335,000 after purchasing an additional 61,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Atkore by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,544,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.25.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total transaction of $65,682.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock worth $2,272,423 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATKR opened at $100.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.16. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.35 and a 12-month high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.39.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The business had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Atkore’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

