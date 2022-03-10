Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,083 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Altria Group by 480.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Altria Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,726 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 52.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,205 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Altria Group by 119.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Altria Group by 116.6% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 727,665 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $92.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

