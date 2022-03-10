Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFH. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $90.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.51. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

