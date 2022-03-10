Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,771 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QAI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,267,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after purchasing an additional 615,434 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 461,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 71,321 shares during the last quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after purchasing an additional 48,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 760,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,146,000 after purchasing an additional 39,666 shares during the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

Shares of QAI stock opened at $30.56 on Thursday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.