Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $789,000 Investment in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 15,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,688,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 286,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 98,068 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,344,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after purchasing an additional 94,788 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 180,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,295,000 after acquiring an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 305,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 39,439 shares during the period.
JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58.
