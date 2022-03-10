Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after buying an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,627,000 after buying an additional 355,112 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Realty Income by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,041,000 after buying an additional 90,331 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Realty Income by 6.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,785,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,501,000 after buying an additional 228,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

O stock opened at $65.17 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.46 and a 200 day moving average of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

