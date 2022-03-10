Strategic Equity Management Sells 10,620 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Strategic Equity Management lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,620 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF comprises approximately 15.1% of Strategic Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $48,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,708 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 115,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 34,908 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after buying an additional 29,256 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000.

IWL stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $101.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,166. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.55. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $115.34.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

