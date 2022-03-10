STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.180-$2.220 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.11.

Shares of STOR traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.35. The company had a trading volume of 70,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,082. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,044 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,992,000 after buying an additional 751,958 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 411,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,154,000 after buying an additional 23,162 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 36,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in STORE Capital by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 136,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

