StockNews.com Upgrades TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) to “Hold”

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

TriState Capital stock opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $996.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.02. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.87.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 17.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TriState Capital by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

