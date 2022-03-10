StockNews.com Upgrades McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) to Buy

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $222.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.40. McDonald’s has a one year low of $208.24 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,435,310,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,060,325,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

