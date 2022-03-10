StockNews.com Lowers Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) to Hold

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of HBIO stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.25. 210,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,062. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.07 million, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91. Harvard Bioscience has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 9.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 212,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 45,337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

