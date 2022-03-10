StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on USDP. TheStreet raised shares of USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

USDP stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in USD Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 794,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 175,275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USD Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 892,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 72,110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the period. 11.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

