StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on USDP. TheStreet raised shares of USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
USDP stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.36 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92.
USD Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.
