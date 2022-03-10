StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Shares of LYTS opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $179.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 490.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 92,472 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LSI Industries by 249.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LSI Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

