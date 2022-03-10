StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LYTS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.
Shares of LYTS opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $179.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 490.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 92,472 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LSI Industries by 249.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LSI Industries by 6.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.
About LSI Industries (Get Rating)
LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.
