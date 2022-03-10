StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CMT opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Core Molding Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

