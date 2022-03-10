StockNews.com Downgrades KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) to Sell

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KAR. Northcoast Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30. KAR Auction Services has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $22.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter worth $86,357,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,141,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,613,000 after buying an additional 5,417,707 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 47,688.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,723,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,645,000 after buying an additional 2,718,237 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 3,992,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,366,000 after buying an additional 1,363,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,332,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,293,000 after buying an additional 1,335,856 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

