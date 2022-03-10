StockNews.com Downgrades BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) to Sell

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

BL has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $71.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $65.15 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 0.91.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackLine will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,927 shares of company stock worth $808,578 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in BlackLine by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,165,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,670 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,340,000 after purchasing an additional 159,265 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackLine by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,365 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,548,000 after buying an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

