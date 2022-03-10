StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Sypris Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

SYPR opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The company has a market cap of $58.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.82.

In other news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sypris Solutions by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

