StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PROV opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Provident Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 343,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its position in Provident Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 585,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Provident Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

