StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
PROV opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Provident Financial had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.
Provident Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.
