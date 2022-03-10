StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Maiden stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Maiden has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $201.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 89.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 71.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Maiden by 53.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

