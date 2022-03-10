StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Maiden stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Maiden has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $201.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32.
Maiden Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.
