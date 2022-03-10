StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

AEY stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.46.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 87.68% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 76.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

