Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28. Approximately 219,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,695,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.34.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.27 per share, for a total transaction of $3,040,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,069,286 shares of company stock worth $19,442,269. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 19,336 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 98,543.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

