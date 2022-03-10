Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Stitch Fix updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of SFIX traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.90 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $69.20.
In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 73,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $1,363,898.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,069,286 shares of company stock worth $19,442,269. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.
Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
