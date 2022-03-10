Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

SFIX has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut Stitch Fix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $69.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $4,392,623.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $19,442,269. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

