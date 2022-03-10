Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Downgraded by Truist Financial to Hold

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $40.00.

SFIX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Stitch Fix from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp cut shares of Stitch Fix from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $4,392,623.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $19,442,269. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth $13,952,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29,951 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 100,612 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

