Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to C$46.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SCCAF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.57.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

