Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $76.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STC. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE STC opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. Stewart Information Services has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $81.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

