Steven B. Pfeiffer Sells 3,002 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,668,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,094 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,695,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,759,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,571,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,328,000 after purchasing an additional 107,532 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,568,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,037,000 after purchasing an additional 110,102 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,168,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,124,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

