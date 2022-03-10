Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at €15.91 ($17.29), but opened at €17.00 ($18.48). Stevanato Group shares last traded at €16.42 ($17.85), with a volume of 540 shares traded.

The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STVN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.69 ($26.83).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,216,000 after purchasing an additional 222,395 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $55,213,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,342,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $32,099,000. Finally, Miura Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €17.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

