Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.69 ($26.83).

NYSE STVN opened at €15.68 ($17.04) on Wednesday. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 52 week high of €29.18 ($31.72). The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €22.13.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €220.57 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $3,290,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $2,607,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $55,213,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $9,891,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $5,062,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

