Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Stevanato Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.560-$0.580 EPS and its FY22 guidance to €0.49-0.51 EPS.
Shares of STVN stock traded down €0.37 ($0.40) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €15.31 ($16.64). 2,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,817. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($31.72). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of €22.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
STVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.69 ($26.83).
About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
