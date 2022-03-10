Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

NASDAQ SBT opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.72. Sterling Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.03.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 5.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBT. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 417.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 10,596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

