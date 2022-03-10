STERIS (NYSE:STE) Trading Down 5%

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $226.77 and last traded at $226.77. 21,590 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 498,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 77.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.69.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.52%.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in STERIS by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,978,576,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,852,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,667,876,000 after purchasing an additional 39,418 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in STERIS by 3.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,113,000 after purchasing an additional 134,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in STERIS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,211,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,025,194,000 after purchasing an additional 103,248 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,855,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STERIS (NYSE:STE)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

