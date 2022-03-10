Stephens Trims Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Target Price to $28.00

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Bioservices from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Avid Bioservices from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

CDMO opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $34.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 12.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $206,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $94,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,304 shares of company stock worth $1,520,070 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,669,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 158.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,486,000 after buying an additional 1,542,402 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $22,535,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 111.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,012,000 after buying an additional 656,730 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 445.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,798,000 after buying an additional 386,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices (Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.