Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stepan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE SCL opened at $99.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stepan has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $139.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.78.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Stepan by 17.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

