State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,115 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,614,000 after purchasing an additional 316,090 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 123,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

FTV stock opened at $58.49 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $56.28 and a 1-year high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.88 and its 200-day moving average is $72.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

