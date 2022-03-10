State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Balchem worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 150.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the third quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 195.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the third quarter worth $58,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Sidoti upgraded Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Balchem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Shares of BCPC opened at $136.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.32 and a 200-day moving average of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.64. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $119.37 and a one year high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Balchem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.