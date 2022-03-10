State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 104.9% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 64.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 154,450 shares of company stock worth $21,041,879 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $145.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $108.52 and a 1-year high of $148.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.83 and its 200-day moving average is $127.93.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

