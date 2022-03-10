State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Trupanion worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRUP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $86.90 on Thursday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average of $103.11. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.75 and a beta of 2.09.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $194.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $2,843,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $432,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,648. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trupanion Profile (Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.