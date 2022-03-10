Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock Position Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148,660 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,122,000 after purchasing an additional 146,927 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,280,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,669,000 after purchasing an additional 390,357 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,796,000 after purchasing an additional 24,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 852,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,314,000 after purchasing an additional 77,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 829,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,186,000 after purchasing an additional 318,947 shares during the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,928,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $22.92 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.37 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.49%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STWD. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

