Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%.

Shares of SLNG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.00. 618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,332. The firm has a market cap of $88.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stabilis Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Stabilis Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stabilis Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

