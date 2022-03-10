STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $69.12 and last traded at $69.80. Approximately 5,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 396,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.80.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 142.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.78.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 14.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile (NASDAQ:STAA)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.