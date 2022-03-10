SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.35

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.35 and last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 48794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,132,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 138.1% during the 4th quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,120,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,249,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,571 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,445,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 855,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 482,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

