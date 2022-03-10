Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,120 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Blucora were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Blucora by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Blucora by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Blucora by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Blucora news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $304,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Ernst purchased 19,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.22 per share, with a total value of $324,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 47,978 shares of company stock valued at $796,083. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCOR stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.03. Blucora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The company has a market capitalization of $939.93 million, a P/E ratio of 138.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

