Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $272,000 Stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,601 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STEP. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 373,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 140,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,650,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 264.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 44,777 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 156,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 78,714 shares during the period.

STEP stock opened at $32.44 on Thursday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $55.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.63.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

