Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $248,000 Position in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SPX by 229.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPX by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPX during the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SPX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE SPXC opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

