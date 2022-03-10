Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,274 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LKQ by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,063,433,000 after buying an additional 347,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in LKQ by 13.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 1,516,195 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in LKQ by 2.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,927,000 after buying an additional 310,606 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in LKQ by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after buying an additional 3,633,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in LKQ by 15.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,997,000 after buying an additional 669,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $45.09 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.27.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

