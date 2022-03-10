SPX FLOW Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,154 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 7,593% compared to the average volume of 67 call options.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.61. SPX FLOW has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLOW. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

