Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.140-$2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.34 billion-$6.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.Sprouts Farmers Market also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.690-$0.730 EPS.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $30.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.83.

In related news, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,040 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

