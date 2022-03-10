Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Receives $105.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total transaction of $55,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $359,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,327 shares of company stock valued at $9,327,897 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.48. 558,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,775. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.15.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

